WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Update: A 74-year-old woman was killed in the fire, according to the West Manchester Township Fire Chief.

West Manchester Township Fire Chief tells me a 74 year old woman was found sitting on a chair inside. @YCoCoroner is on scene. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/CT2wRGSsmG — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) May 1, 2019

Previous: The York County Coroner's office is at the scene of a house fire in West Manchester Township.

Flames broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of West Philadelphia Street.

It is unclear how the fire started.

FOX43 News will update this story as more information becomes available.