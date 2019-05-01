× Fight with woman over ‘Walking Dead’ video game at Carlisle truck stop leads to assault charges for Florida man

CARLISLE — A Florida man has been charged with simple assault and harassment after police say he struck a woman in a domestic incident at the Flying J Travel Center on the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle Sunday.

Victor Bernard Peckinpaugh, 30, of Jacksonville, is accused of assaulting the woman during an argument that began over a video game, according to the criminal complaint. The woman said Peckinpaugh grew angry because she was walking around playing “The Walking Dead” game on her phone. That led to an argument while the couple sat in the cab of Peckinpaugh’s truck, the victim told police.

Peckinpaugh allegedly struck the woman several times, causing a lump on the victim’s head, a cut above her right eye, and bruises to both arms, according to the criminal complaint. Peckinpaugh also had blood “all over his arms, hands, and face,” police say.

The victim told police she and Peckinpaugh had been drinking at the Bar B Que Tavern down the road prior to the argument. Police say both Peckinpaugh and the victim were highly intoxicated.

Both the victim and Peckinpaugh claimed they were acting in self-defense, police say.

Peckinpaugh admitted to striking the victim several times, according to police.