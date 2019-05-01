FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Wanted

Defendant: Anton Hampton

DOB: 12/26/1998

Anton Hampton is wanted for a State Parole Warrant. His original charges are for firearms not to be carried without a license and drug charges. Hampton is described as a 19-year-old black male with a medium complexion approximately 5’3” 120 lbs. He has tattoos on his forehead and his neck.

2. Wanted

Defendant: Isaiah Valenti

DOB: 1/5/1988

Valenti is wanted for 3 different warrants one for Simple Assault, one for unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, and one for Burglary. Valenti is described as a light skinned black male approximately 6’00” 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

3. Wanted

Defendant: Michael Pagan

DOB: 10/24/1998

Pagan is also wanted for 3 outstanding warrants. One is a Domestic Bench Warrant, one is for possession of marijuana, and the last one for Persons not to possess a firearm. Pagan is described as a 19-year-old Hispanic male who is 5’05” 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **