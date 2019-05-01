Give Local York Spotlight: Margaret E. Moul Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Give Local York kicks off Friday, May 3, 2019. One of the organizations that is participating this year is the non-profit Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township.

Currently, the non-profit is in need of vans to safely transport residents around the area. The home cares for adults living with cerebral palsy, spina bifida, multiple sclerosis, and other neuromuscular impairments.

One of the adults living at the facility is Christina Finn. She lives with cerebral palsy. Finn has lived in the home for 12 years.

She believes it is time for the non-profit to replace the 15-year-old vans.

"My worse fear is that if we don't get new ones that they will break down somewhere then we can't get home."

The home is hoping donations from Give Local York will help them get a new fleet.

"Not every auto dealership can just put a van together for us," said Margaret E. Moul Home executive chief Terri Trimble.

"And so we have been working with some experts in the field to make sure the vans can accommodate their safety as well as the staff safety."

Driver Melissa Stoayer says the new vans are necessary for the safety of the residents.

"With the way that Medicare is now and how Medicaid is now; If we would have to use an ambulance for all the residents that we take out the home then we would not make anything on that because we're non-profit. And they will not get reimbursed."

Anyone interested in donating to Give Local York can click here.