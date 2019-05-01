× Harrisburg man accused of shooting teen last month now faces murder charge

HARRISBURG — The 22-year-old Harrisburg man accused of shooting a 14-year-old victim last month is now facing murder charges after the teen died of his injuries, according to online court documents.

Levi Deshazo-Danner is now charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, and firearms not to be carried without a license, court documents say. He is accused of shooting the victim on April 13 at 14th and Market Streets.

Harrisburg Police say Deshazo-Danner went to the location to fight someone and got into a verbal argument that ended with Deshazo-Danner shooting the victim.

The victim later died of his injuries, police say.

Danner was arrested without incident on April 15 at the High Point Commons Shopping Center, according to police.