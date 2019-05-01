× Jonas Brothers to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Jonas Brothers are coming to Hershey!

The trio will hit the stage with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw on August 31 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

You can visit Ticketmaster’s website to order tickets.

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, “Happiness Begins” comes out on June 7.