Jonas Brothers to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- The Jonas Brothers rehearse for their electrifying 2019 BBMA performance. Tune in Wednesday, May 1st at 8 pm ET/PT to see the trio for their first awards show performance together in 10 years. -- Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Jonas Brothers are coming to Hershey!

The trio will hit the stage with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw on August 31 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

You can visit Ticketmaster’s website to order tickets.

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, “Happiness Begins” comes out on June 7.

