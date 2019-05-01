× LifePath Christian Ministries to close Dallastown Thrift Store

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — LifePath Christian Ministries will be closing Dallastown Thrift Store on May 31, the organization said Wednesday in a news release.

The store is located at 33 East Maple Street.

Though, LifePath said that Dallastown will be a key Donation Center for the organization’s Thrift Store operations. The Donation Center is located at 18 East Maple Street.

“Residents in the Dallastown area have been enormously generous over the years in their donations of clothing and household items. We are grateful for these supporters who continue to help the Ministry directly by giving their gently-used items,” said LifePath CEO Matthew Carey. “Our Thrift Stores are crucial as a funding source, supporting our Housing & Guest Services for those who are experiencing poverty and homelessness in York County.”

Carey added, “As we move forward, we continue to evaluate all of our physical properties, fiscally and in terms of customer experience. Physical features such as floor space, lighting, parking, and accessibility have become part of our new model for the stores.”

LifePath added that it will continue to serve those in need in the Dallastown/Red Lion Community through a partnership with local churches, called Corners of Your Field. Those needing assistance with clothing and household items can contact one of the organization’s partner churches to receive gift cards that can be used at the East York and Downtown York locations. Partner churches can be found here.