× Man allegedly pointed pellet gun that looked life a long rifle at a woman who was sitting in her vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Hummelstown man has been charged with simple assault after he allegedly pointed what police later determined to be a replica .22 caliber long rifle pellet gun at a woman.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at the CAT Bus Park and Ride located just west of the intersection of North Hanover Street and West Second Street in Hummelstown. Police were dispatched to the location around 6:15 p.m.

The woman told police that a man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a bright yellow hat pointed a brown-colored hunting rifle that looked similar to a .22 long rifle at her while she was sitting in her vehicle on the lot, the criminal complaint says. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Blayne Daniels, was behind a house near railroad tracks.

The woman advised that she fled the area because she was concerned for her safety. She noted that as she was driving away, the man was jumping up and down with the rifle above his head, which the woman believed to be cheering as she left.

After speaking with the woman, the officer drove around the area and spoke with clerks at a 7-Eleven who advised that they saw Daniels earlier in the day wearing a yellow hat.

The officer, who is familiar with Daniels, then we to his house. According to the criminal complaint, the officer was unable to locate Daniels but did speak with his father, the owner of the property, who granted him access to the home.

While inside, the officer found a pellet gun that was a replica brown-colored .22 caliber long rifle.

Daniels was apprehended later that night.