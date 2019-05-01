× Man wanted after assaulting girlfriend in Quarryville, threatening her with razor blade, baseball bat

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after assaulting his girlfriend by threatening to slice her throat with a razor blade and strike her in the head with a metal baseball bat.

Jose Declet Jr., 34, is facing strangulation, terroristic threats, and stalking charges.

On April 24, police received a report of a domestic assault.

Further investigation revealed that Declet Jr. assaulted his girlfriend at their residence in the 100 block of S. Hess Street in Quarryville.

According to police, Declet Jr. choked his girlfriend and threatened to slice her throat and strike her in the head with a metal baseball bat.

Upon arrival, Declet Jr. was no longer on scene.

Police have obtained a warrant, and anyone with information about this assault or the whereabouts of Jose Declet Jr., is asked to contact the Quarryville Borough Police Department at 717-786-3121 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.