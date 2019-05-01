× Masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client during appointment

HARRISBURG — A masseuse is accused of sexually assaulting a client during an appointment in April, according to Harrisburg Police.

A client reported that 45-year-old Jason Abrams sexually assaulted her on April 2.

Abrams was operating his massage practice through the name of “Energy Healing by JFA.”

He faces two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of indecent assault, court documents show.

Harrisburg Detectives are asking that anyone who may have had a similar experience with Abrams, or have information relevant to the investigation, to contact Det. Ramos at 717-255-7262 or vial email: lramos@harrisburgpa.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.