May kicks off the summer fun in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- May is the beginning of summer in Hershey.

National Concert Week kicks off today at noon, and that means you can see one of the shows for only $20 at Hersheypark Stadium or Giant Center. The offer applies to select shows on sale through May 7.

Later this month, Alan Jackson will take the stage at the Giant Center on May 18.

This weekend, Hersheypark is set to open for the summer.

The park will be open be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Memorial Day.

