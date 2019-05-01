National Concert Week to offer sales of tickets for $20, including shows at Hershey
National Concert Week is set to kick off today!
The event features deals on some of the hottest concerts this summer, including some in Hershey for just $20.
The general sale for National Concert Week begins Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m. and continues through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m.
While supplies last, tickets for the included shows can be purchased online at Ticketmaster’s website.
Here are the list of Hershey concerts participating in National Concert Week’s $20 offer:
- 6/1 – Trevor Noah at Giant Center
- 6/6 – Luke Bryan at Hersheypark Stadium
- 6/21 – Josh Groban at Giant Center
- 7/6 – New Kids on the Block at Hersheypark Stadium
- 7/20 – Thomas Rhett at Hersheypark Stadium
- 7/26 – Kidz Bop Live 2019 at Giant Center
- 7/27 – Breaking Benjamin at Hersheypark Stadium
- 8/17 – Florida Georgia Line at Hersheypark Stadium
- 8/21 – KISS at Hersheypark Stadium
- 8/29 – Zac Brown Ban at Hersheypark Stadium
- 8/30 – Hootie & The Blowfish at Hersheypark Stadium