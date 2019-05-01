× National Concert Week to offer sales of tickets for $20, including shows at Hershey

National Concert Week is set to kick off today!

The event features deals on some of the hottest concerts this summer, including some in Hershey for just $20.

The general sale for National Concert Week begins Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m. and continues through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m.

While supplies last, tickets for the included shows can be purchased online at Ticketmaster’s website.

Here are the list of Hershey concerts participating in National Concert Week’s $20 offer: