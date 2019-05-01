× Newberry Township man accused of knocking his neighbor unconscious

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 30-year-old York Haven man with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly punched his neighbor, who was knocked unconscious when he hit the ground.

Terry Lee Norman, of South Landvale Street, was charged Tuesday after the incident, which occurred at about 7:43 p.m., according to Newberry Township Police.

Police say Norman and his neighbor were having a dispute over an incident involving Norman’s vehicle. The victim and Norman got into a verbal argument that turned physical, culminating with Norman punching the victim in the face. The victim fell, and the back of his head struck the ground, knocking the victim unconscious and causing him to “bleed profusely,” police say.

The victim was transported to UPMC Memorial Hospital for treatment.