Police seek Karns Foods retail theft suspects

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify retail theft suspects.

The alleged theft occurred at Karns Foods on Allentown Boulevard. Police were called to the store Saturday.

An investigation revealed that two individuals stole numerous items from the store.

Anyone with information should contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656 and reference case # 19-0006343.