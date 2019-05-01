× Starbucks’ recycled coffee presses recalled due to laceration hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of approximately 230,000 Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses (in addition, about 33,200 units were sold in Canada).

Description: This recall involves Bodum + Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials. The 8-cup French coffee press’ cylindrical glass beaker, screen and plunger are held in place by a plastic dark gray frame with locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. The coffee presses measure about 9 inches high by about 4 inches in diameter. SKU number 011063549 is printed on a white label on the bottom of the base. Bodum and Made in Portugal are embossed on the bottom of the dark gray plastic base.

Hazard: The coffee press’ plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking in the U.S. and one report of the plunger’s knob breaking in Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

Sold At: Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission