× Teen charged with robbery after he allegedly slapped individual, stole cellphone

LEBANON — A teenager is accused of slapping an individual and taking that person’s cellphone during a robbery.

The robbery occurred around 1:45 p.m. on April 19 in the 100 block of North 8th Street in Lebanon, police say.

The teen, a 14-year-old boy, fled the scene after the robbery. He has since been taken into custody.

The 39-year-old victim was not injured during the robbery. The cellphone has not been recovered.