Temporary PFA order granted against magisterial district judge in Dauphin County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order filed against a magisterial district judge in Dauphin County was granted last week, according to the Notice of Hearing from the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

A hearing for Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) Hanif Johnson is set for May 6, the notice said.

The temporary order was granted on April 26.

MDJ Johnson is to have no contact with the individual who filed the order, the notice added.

That person alleges in the notice that MDJ Johnson forced sexual contact three times, had threatening and harassing phone calls as well as frequent threat by following and obscenities and name calling.