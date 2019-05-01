× U.S. Marshals Service: Man accused of raping child in North Carolina arrested in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old man accused of raping a child in North Carolina was apprehended Wednesday in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Juan Catalan, also known as Juan Serafin, fled to Pennsylvania after a North Carolina sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The warrant was issued on April 15.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible, stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We give these type cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the young victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

Catalan, formerly of Pink Hill, North Carolina, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a job site in the first block of Oakwood Avenue.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Catalan was turned over to the Upper Allen Township Police Department for arraignment as a fugitive from justice.