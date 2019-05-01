× Unknown person leaves rusted Civil War-era artillery shell on porch of Adams County antique store

NEW OXFORD, Adams County — Eastern Adams Regional Police were called to a New Oxford antique store Wednesday after someone left an artillery shell from the Civil War era in a cardboard box on the store’s porch.

The police department said in a Facebook post that the box was found around 9 a.m. by the owner of Americans Past Antiques, on the 100 block of Lincolnway East.

The State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and could not determine if the round was live or not, due to its rusted condition.

The bomb squad secured the shell and transported it to a safe location for detonation, according to police.