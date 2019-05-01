× USA Gymnastics director of sports medicine is out after one day

The first full-time director of sports medicine and science for USA Gymnastics is out after a day on the job.

The embattled organization announced it had appointed Edward Nyman to the position effective Monday. Nyman’s “employment will not continue due to a conflict of interest,” the Indianapolis-based group said on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics said it would immediately renew its search to find a candidate to replace Nyman.

His duties had entailed “developing and executing the strategy for providing athlete care services, as well as sports science guidance for athletes and coaches in all five competitive disciplines,” according to USA Gymnastics.

Nyman, a former gymnast and coach, was recently the chair of the Department of Health and Human Performance at the University of Findlay in Ohio, USAG said.

The announcement comes as the organization keeps swirling in turmoil. Despite massive success from its athletes, USAG, the governing body for gymnastics in the United States, hasn’t been able to keep a president for longer than nine months since the Larry Nassar abuse scandal erupted.

Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, was sentenced in January 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls told a judge that he sexually abused them.

USAG President Li Li Leung was appointed president and CEO on March 8. Leung is now the fourth person to lead USAG in the past two years.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December, citing claims made by survivors of Nassar’s abuse. The US Olympic Committee began taking steps to revoke USAG’s governing body status in November 2018. The USOC also offered the organization the option of surrendering its status voluntarily, which USAG has not done.