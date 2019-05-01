× York man arrested for Megan’s Law violation

YORK — Police have charged a 73-year-old York man with failing to register as a Megan’s Law offender after his arrest last month.

York City Police say at the time of his arrest at 2:32 a.m. on March 22, Ramon Antonio Velazquez identified himself by another name — Anthony Velazquez. Police discovered this was not Velazquez’s real name.

At his arraignment, Velazquez told the judge he had been living in Pennsylvania for two years, when police a police investigation revealed he had actually been in living in the state for three years, according to the criminal complaint. After reviewing his criminal history, police say they learned Velazquez had been previously convicted in New York, and had to register under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Police say Velazquez had not registered his York address with Megan’s Law, and also had multiple aliases that included: Antonio Rivera, Tony Velazquez, Tony Valazquez, Antonio Velazquez, Tony Rivera, Anthony Rivera, Antonio R. Valazquez, Antonio Veraquez, Luis Bonilla, Raymond Rivera, and Antonio Velezquez.