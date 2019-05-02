× Crews of scene of gas leak in Manheim, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Manheim, Lancaster County.

The leak is located at a dwelling on the 500 block of Wood Duck Drive, near Goldfinch Lane, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

An evacuation radius of 150 yards around the dwelling has been established, police say.

Fire and rescue crews are on the scene, while utility workers are working on “risk mitigation,” according to police.

FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.