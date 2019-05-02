Cut-A-Thon to benefit the Greg Hodnett Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County -- Sprint car driver Greg Hodnett was killed in a racing accident at BAPS Motor Speedway seven months ago.

Following his death, Greg's wife, Sherry, started a foundation that honors his memory and helps to provide financial support to the family of any race car driver whose life is lost during competition at a track in central Pennsylvania.

"Greg put his heart and soul into his career. This meant the world to him and I feel like I have to do something to keep Greg's name alive and turn this terrible tragedy into something good," Sherry said.

On Sunday, May 5, the Greg Hodnett Foundation will hold its first benefit: a Cut-A-Thon.

"Greg used to come into the saloon and help me from time to to time when he wasn't busy with his racing," Sherry explained. "He would come into the saloon and help so I taught him how to shampoo heads and it was really funny because he used to get special requests for that."

So, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hodnett & Co. Hair Studio, stop by and get your hair washed or shampooed by area sprint car drivers. First come, first served with no appointment necessary.

Hodnett & Co. Hair Studio is located at 4700 West Market Street, York, PA 17408.

More information on the Greg Hodnett Foundation can be found here.