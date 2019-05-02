Drake breaks the record for winning the most Billboard Music Awards
He may have started from the bottom, but Drake has officially become the most decorated artist when it comes to the Billboard Music Awards.
Drake shattered the record for the most Billboard Music Awards wins on Wednesday night, bringing his overall total to 27 awards. The “In My Feelings” artist took home 12 during the ceremony, including top artist.
It was a quite the night for the music community. Kelly Clarkson hosted the awards from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the show opened with a performance by Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie.
It wouldn’t be a party without Cardi B, and she took home multiple awards, including top rap female artist, Top Hot 100 song, top-selling song, top radio song, top collaboration and top rap song.
It was also a night of music icons. Madonna performed her new song, “Medellin,” with Maluma. Mariah Carey was the recipient of the ICON Award and sang some of her greatest hits, including “A No No,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.” Despite previous criticism for lip syncing, she appeared to be singing — most of the time.
But the most over-the-top moment of the evening came when Paula Abdul closed out the show with hits that took you back to the ’80s, including “Straight Up” and “Forever Your Girl.” Her dance moves were fierce, and she proved she’s still got it.
See below for a list of winners:
Top artist
Cardi B
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top new artist
Bazzi
Juice WRLD (Winner)
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande (Winner)
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top male artist
Drake (Winner)
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
Top female artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande (Winner)
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top duo/group
BTS (Winner)
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Top Billboard 200 artist
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Top Hot 100 artist
Cardi B
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Top streaming songs artist
Cardi B
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Top song sales artist
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top radio songs artist
Cardi B
Drake (Winner)
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top social artist
BTS (Winner)
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top touring artist
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran (Winner)
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai (Winner)
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B male artist
Khalid
The Weeknd (Winner)
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B female artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai (Winner)
Queen Naija
Top R&B tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z (Winner)
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top rap artist
Cardi B
Drake (Winner)
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top rap male artist
Drake (Winner)
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top rap female artist
Cardi B (Winner)
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top rap tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z (Winner)
Drake
Travis Scott
Top country artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (Winner)
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top country male artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (Winner)
Top country female artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood (Winner)
Top country duo/group artist
Dan + Shay (Winner)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top country tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney (Winner)
Shania Twain
Top rock artist
Imagine Dragons (Winner)
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
Top rock tour
Elton John (Winner)
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna (Winner)
Romeo Santos
Top dance/electronic artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers (Winner)
Top Christian artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle (Winner)
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Winner)
Marvin Sapp
Top Billboard 200 album
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake, “Scorpion” (Winner)
Post Malone, “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott, “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION “?”
Top soundtrack
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
The Greatest Showman” (Winner)
Top R&B album
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
H.E.R., “H.E.R.”
Khalid, “American Teen”
The Weeknd, “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTENTACION, “17” (Winner)
Top rap album
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake, “Scorpion” (Winner)
Post Malone, “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott, “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION, “?”
Top country album
Jason Aldean, “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown, “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs, “This One’s for You” (Winner)
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”
Top rock album
Dave Matthews Band, “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons, “Origins”
Mumford & Sons, “Delta”
Panic! at the Disco, “Pray for the Wicked” (Winner)
twenty one pilots “Trench”
Top Latin album
Anuel AA, “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny, “X 100PRE”
J Balvin, “Vibras”
Maluma, “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna, “Aura” (Winner)
Top dance/electronic album
Clean Bandit, “What Is Love?”
David Guetta, “7”
Kygo, “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer, “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers, “Sick Boy” (Winner)
Top Christian album
Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle, “Look Up Child” (Winner)
for KING & COUNTRY, “Burn the Ships”
Hillsong Worship, “There Is More”
Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin, “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne, “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly, “Hiding Place” (Winner)
Jonathan McReynolds, “Make Room”
Top Hot 100 song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (Winner)
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Top streaming song (audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE” (Winner)
XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”
Top streaming song (video)
Drake, “In My Feelings” (Winner)
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”
Top-selling song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (Winner)
Top radio song
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (Winner)
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
Top collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (Winner)
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”
Top R&B song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up” (Winner)
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Khalid, “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”
Top rap song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It” (Winner)
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top country song
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” (Winner)
Top rock song
Foster the People, “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband, “broken”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes” (Winner)
Top Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote” (Winner)
Top dance/electronic song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” (Winner)
Top Christian song
Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle, “You Say” (Winner)
for KING & COUNTRY, “joy.”
Hillsong Worship, “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells, “Known”
Top Gospel song
Todd Dulaney, “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It” (Winner)
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson, “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson, “A Great Work”