× Ephrata teen facing drug charges after trespassing leads to arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata teen is facing charges after allegedly trespassing at an apartment building and being found in possession of controlled substances.

Damian Spencer, 19, is facing possession of controlled substances charges.

On May 1 around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Washington Ave. in Ephrata Borough for a report of trespassing.

The apartment building landlord told police that he found two men inside his apartment buildings that were not tenants of the building nor allowed there.

When police arrived on scene, the men were no longer there, but later found in the 100 block of E. Chestnut St.

Police identified one of the men as Spencer, who was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant.

He was found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and was taken into custody without incident.