Federal prosecutors involved in Lancaster City Hall arson case

Federal prosecutors are now involved in a case in which two men allegedly set fire outside of Lancaster City Hall, the District Court for the Eastern District of PA indictment shows.

A federal grand jury indicted both Dwain London Jr., 30, and Patrick Baker, 19, on charges of conspiracy to commit arson, malicious damage and related offenses.

The two are accused of setting fire to a city-owned vehicle that also damaged the City Hall’s front doors and entrance in the early morning hours of May 23.

Police said surveillance video showed London Jr. and Baker carrying gasoline after purchasing it at a local Turkey Hill store.

London Jr. was recognized due to his attendance at a City Hall meeting the night prior. Further investigation led to the identification of Baker.