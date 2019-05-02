Fine Wine & Good Spirits has the right selection for Cinco de Mayo drinks

Posted 8:57 AM, May 2, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with some drinks?

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is showing off some of the selections available.



Below, you can find the recipes for the drinks:

Spiced Orange Margarita

·         1 tsp each, kosher salt, cinnamon and sugar, for rimming

·         2 oz Corralejo Tequila Añejo

·         ½ oz fresh lime juice

·         ¾ oz orange juice

·         ¾ oz simple syrup

·         1 orange slice

Dip the rim of a margarita glass in water followed by the salt/cinnamon/sugar mixture; fill with ice and set aside. Combine next four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.

 

Ginger Margarita

·         1 ½ oz 1800 Reposado Tequila

·         3 oz ginger beer

·         1 oz lime juice

·         ½ oz simple syrup

·         1 lime wedge

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.

 

Hornitos Paloma

·         1 oz Hornitos Tequila Plata

·         2 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

·         1 oz simple syrup

·         2 oz club soda

·         1 grapefruit wedge

Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

