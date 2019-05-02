Fine Wine & Good Spirits has the right selection for Cinco de Mayo drinks

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with some drinks?
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is showing off some of the selections available.
Check them out in the clip above.
Below, you can find the recipes for the drinks:
Spiced Orange Margarita
· 1 tsp each, kosher salt, cinnamon and sugar, for rimming
· 2 oz Corralejo Tequila Añejo
· ½ oz fresh lime juice
· ¾ oz orange juice
· ¾ oz simple syrup
· 1 orange slice
Dip the rim of a margarita glass in water followed by the salt/cinnamon/sugar mixture; fill with ice and set aside. Combine next four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.
Ginger Margarita
· 1 ½ oz 1800 Reposado Tequila
· 3 oz ginger beer
· 1 oz lime juice
· ½ oz simple syrup
· 1 lime wedge
Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.
Hornitos Paloma
· 1 oz Hornitos Tequila Plata
· 2 oz ruby red grapefruit juice
· 1 oz simple syrup
· 2 oz club soda
· 1 grapefruit wedge
Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.