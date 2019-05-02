Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Columbia, Lancaster County re-opens after renovations

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — After being closed for just over three months for refurbishment, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Columbia is open for business once again, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Thursday.

Local officials and the public were welcomed to the store’s re-opening on Thursday. As part of the grand re-opening celebration, all in-store items are 10 percent off through 9 p.m.

The store is located at 36 S. 18th Street in Columbia.

With more than 4,300 square feet of space, the store features nearly 2,000 wines and spirits and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection.

The store has a “Made in Pennsylvania” section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

The Columbia Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday and Tuesday and from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Wednesday through Saturday.

