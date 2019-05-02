× Hanover man facing charges after allegedly abusing child, child’s mother

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Hanover man is facing charges after allegedly abusing his child and striking the child’s mother when she attempted to stop him.

Ishmael Gracia, 37, is facing charges for his role in the incident.

On April 29 around 6:50 p.m., Gracia allegedly got upset with his two-year-old child and dragged his child approximately six feet by the arm before striking it in the face.

The child’s mother attempted to stop Gracia before she too was shoved and struck as well.

Gracia was arrested and taken to Adams County Prison.