Hanover man to serve 8-16 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death charge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Hanover man will serve between eight to 16 years in York County Prison for a drug delivery resulting in death charge, according to court documents.

Justin Wentz, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and was subsequently sentenced. As part of his plea agreement, a number of charges, including murder of the third degree and possession with intent to deliver, court documents show. The sentence will begin when he served his time in Adams County for unrelated charges.

Wentz sold heroin to the 19-year-old man on July 19, 2010 and was with him when he injected himself. Police said that Wentz didn’t seek medical treatment for the man for more than two and a half hours after he saw that the individual wasn’t breathing.

When police arrived, he withheld information, saying he didn’t know what had happened and the man was not using drugs.