HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in the burglary of a Harrisburg laundromat earlier this month.

Harrisburg Police say the two pictured suspects entered Laundry Works on the 2700 block of Agate Street through a roof vent. Once inside, they allegedly stole $3,000 from a safe in the office.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-7262.