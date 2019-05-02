Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, higher chance finishing the work week

ISOLATED STORMS: A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible across the area as a line of thunderstorms struggles to form in the far eastern sections of the Commonwealth. There is a very low severe weather threat for far southern Lancaster and York counties as storms attempt to develop in the late afternoon. The overall chance is very low, with any concern being gusty winds and small hail. The thunderstorm threat subsides heading into the late evening ahead of more widespread activity heading into Friday. Morning lows near 60-degrees will be the norm.

FINISHING THE WORK WEEK: Another humid start heads our way Friday with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s move into the area as thunderstorms are more likely across the area Friday afternoon and evening. A few of these could be severe, with gusty winds and small hail the main concerns, along with flash flooding and lightning. A very low tornado threat exists as well.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND: We keep rain chances heading into the weekend. A chance for off-and-on showers continues Saturday with highs near 70-degrees. Sunday shapes up slightly cooler with a little more sunshine, highs in the mid-to-upper 60s before warming up back into the 70s with thunderstorm chances by the middle part of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann