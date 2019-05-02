× Lancaster man to serve up to five years in prison for attempting to intimidate victim via Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to five years in prison for posting court documents and other content on Facebook in an attempt to intimidate an individual involved in the Eddie Cameron murder case.

Tyeke Holcomb, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was sentenced to 1½ to 5 years in prison after postings were found on Facebook in 2018 that included police/court documents regarding the 2015 homicide of Cameron and photos of the victim.

Holcomb also posted derogatory memes that included the victim’s photo.

Two men have already been sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for Cameron’s killing.