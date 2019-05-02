× Lancaster woman accused of driving drunk with 4-year-old child in car

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children after police say she was driving drunk with a four-year-old child in the car early Sunday morning.

Mirtha Maria Delvillar was reported to police when she was observed pulling into the parking lot of a Turkey Hill store on the 2300 block of Oregon Pike at 1:36 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police. Her vehicle had a flat tire, and appeared to have been involved in a crash, police say. Delvillar appeared to be intoxicated, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, according to police.

Her four-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time, police allege.

Delvillar’s BAC was at 0.112 percent, police say. She was taken into custody and transferred to Central Arraignment.