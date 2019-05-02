× Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s marijuana legalization listening tour visits Chambersburg tonight

CHAMBERSBURG — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s listening tour about the legalization of adult-use retail marijuana will make a stop in Chambersburg tonight, his office announced.

Fetterman will visit the Eugene C. Clarke Jr. Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St., tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. All state senators, state representatives, and county commissioners are invited to listen to public comments on the issue.