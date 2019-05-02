Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s marijuana legalization listening tour visits Chambersburg tonight

Posted 9:22 AM, May 2, 2019, by

John Fetterman (Getty Images)

CHAMBERSBURG — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s listening tour about the legalization of adult-use retail marijuana will make a stop in Chambersburg tonight, his office announced.

Fetterman will visit the Eugene C. Clarke Jr. Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St., tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. All state senators, state representatives, and county commissioners are invited to listen to public comments on the issue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.