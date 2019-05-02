× Maryland man will serve 41 months in prison for robbing 2 Central PA banks last year

HARRISBURG — A 29-year-old Maryland man will serve 41 months in prison for committing two bank robberies in Adams and Franklin counties last spring, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Jacob Charles LaFrance, of Thurmont, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and was ordered to pay $6,114 in restitution by U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane, Freed said in a press release.

LaFrance is guilty of committing armed robbery at the PNC Bank in Fairfield, Adams County, on April 25, 2018, and at the M&T Bank in Blue Ridge Summit, Franklin County, on May 3, 2018. He stole $4,266 from the PNC Bank, and $1,848 from the M&T Bank, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Frederick County (MD) Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll Valley Borough Police, and the Washington Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.