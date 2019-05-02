× Mayor of Baltimore resigns amid book scandal

Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned Thursday amid an ongoing scandal over a no-bid book deal steered to the University of Maryland Medical Center, according to a statement.

Her attorney, Steve Silverman, read the short statement at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Her resignation comes after the Baltimore City Council called for Pugh to resign amid a scandal over a major purchase of children’s books she authored by the University of Maryland Medical System and other groups.

Last month, Pugh’s office announced she was taking a leave of absence, citing a battle with pneumonia. The announcement came on the same day Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote to the Office of the State Prosecutor and requested an investigation into the sales of thousands of Pugh’s book, “Healthy Holly,” to UMMS while she was a member of its board.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.