Much warmer and more humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon

WARMER & MUGGY WITH T-STORMS: A nice warm up boosts temperatures significantly for the end of the week, and Thursday is the warmest day. The day starts with plenty of haze and dense fog, so extra time is needed for all travels. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s to start. The haze and the fog thins out through mid-morning, and this leads to breaks of sunshine by midday. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s! Humidity levels are much higher, making for quite the muggy feel. There’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but there’s plenty of dry time. We’ll be monitoring the severe weather threat, with the potential for damaging winds and some small hail. Clouds and a few showers are still possible through the night. Some areas of haze and fog are possible again. Lows are warm and stuffy, with readings falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday. There is a small chance for severe weather once again. It’s not as warm, but it’s still very muggy. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances. It’s difficult to say at this time which is the drier day of the two, but either way there is the chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings the potential for more showers as we track another wave. Temperatures look cooler for the region, with readings in the 60s. We’ll keep and eye on the trends and tweak the forecast as details become clearer.

WARM AGAIN NEXT WEEK: Conditions to start next week are much drier, but it won’t come without some small shower chances. Monday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A couple late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, is possible during the late day hours. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies as the next system meanders nearby. There could be a few thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday is still quite warm with small thunderstorm chances. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels