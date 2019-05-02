Owner of chiropractic office charged with insurance fraud, theft by deception

Posted 3:22 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, May 2, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a chiropractic office in Wyoming, Luzerne County has been charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Kelley Best-Biagioli, the owner of Personal Chiropractic Services & Rehabilitation, is accused of billing Highmark, a health care provider that has offices in Camp Hill, for more than $13,000 worth of services she did not provide.

It’s alleged that Best-Biagioli billed 36 Highmark members for services totaling $7,865.76 in June 2016 when she was on a honeymoon and out of the country. The DA’s Office also alleges that she billed 72 members for total services of $5,513.34 on two other occasions in 2017 when she was out of state.

She now faces charges.

