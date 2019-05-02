× PennDOT to close, detour State Road Ramp to Eastbound Route 283

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Monday night, May 6, its contractor will close the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 and detour traffic for up to 260 days as interchange reconstruction work continues.

Route 722, State Road traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10 using barrier and barrels to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, however travelers should expect changing traffic patterns during overnight and pre-dawn operations.

PennDOT advises motorists that starting at 9:00 PM Monday, May 6, the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 will be closed for up to 260 days for reconstruction. Until then, a detour that uses Harrisburg Pike will be available for motorists.

Travelers may encounter short-term single-lane restrictions with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone Monday, May 6, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM as crews work to relocate the traffic signal. Once this work is complete widening and reconstruction will continue on the other side of the barrier.

The $18,467,109 contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime, Inc. of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Nightwork under this construction contract began March 18. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in June 2021 when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange. This section of Route 722 averages 13,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Nighttime work is expected to occur more frequently and consistently as weather becomes more favorable for construction and should be expected each night, weather permitting, from now through November. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

