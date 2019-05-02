× Police investigate shooting in York City that left one man dead

YORK — Update: Police are investigating a deadly shooting in York City.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue Thursday around 6:50 pm. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

#UPDATE We are being told Belvedere & King Street in York between Mason and King has also been closed off. Police tell me the two scenes are connected. @fox43 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) May 2, 2019

Anyone with information in regards to the incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

Previous: The coroner has been called to a shooting in York City.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.