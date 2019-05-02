Police investigate shooting in York City that left one man dead
YORK — Update: Police are investigating a deadly shooting in York City.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue Thursday around 6:50 pm. for a report of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, police found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.
Instructions for using tip line:
- Enter number 847-411
- Start message with — yorktips
- Text your message
Previous: The coroner has been called to a shooting in York City.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.