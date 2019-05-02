PSP hold ceremony honoring fallen troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY - The Pennsylvania State Police will hold a public memorial ceremony Thursday at its training academy in Derry Township.

The ceremony will honor the 98 members who lost their lives in the line of duty since the department was created on May 2, 1905.

The program will also mark the 114th anniversary of the establishment of the department.

Troopers and cadets from throughout the commonwealth will be in attendance.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, rifle salute, helicopter flyover, and the reading of the names of each member who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony will start at 9:00 at the State Police Academy located at 175 East Hersheypark Drive.