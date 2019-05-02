× Ravens’ DT Michael Pierce signs restricted free agent tender

BALTIMORE– A Ravens’ defensive lineman has signed his contract, making his deal official for the 2019 season.

DT Michael Pierce has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Now, Pierce, 26, will earn just over $3 million this season.

In 14 games last season, Pierce accumulated 32 tackles with no sacks.

Baltimore will now hope Pierce can be an effective rotational defensive lineman.