Ravens’ DT Michael Pierce signs restricted free agent tender

Posted 10:55 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, May 2, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 17: Michael Pierce #97 of the Baltimore Ravens stands on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 27-10. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) *** Michael Pierce

BALTIMORE– A Ravens’ defensive lineman has signed his contract, making his deal official for the 2019 season.

DT Michael Pierce has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Now, Pierce, 26, will earn just over $3 million this season.

In 14 games last season, Pierce accumulated 32 tackles with no sacks.

Baltimore will now hope Pierce can be an effective rotational defensive lineman.

