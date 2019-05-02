Redskins decline fifth-year option on WR Josh Doctson

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 16: Josh Doctson #18 of the Washington Redskins walks down the field during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– A former first round receiver will not have his fifth-year option picked up.

The Redskins have declined the option on WR Josh Doctson’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Doctson, 26, has struggled to find consistency when on the field, having accumulated just over 500 yards in each of the past two seasons.

He has only scored 8 TD’s in three seasons, and will be looking to carve out a larger role in the offense in 2019.

