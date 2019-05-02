× Shippensburg University student facing charges after admitting to victim “I raped you” via text message

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Felony rape charges have been filed against a Shippensburg University student who admitted to a victim via text message, “I raped you.”

Joshua Koumaras, 22, is facing indecent assault, sexual assault, and rape charges for his role in the incident.

On January 18, 2019, police interviewed the victim who said that Koumaras and her were friends prior to the incident.

The victim said that on March 3, 2018, she attended a party that Koumaras also attended, and consumed alcohol.

On the morning of March 4, 2018, the victim said she woke up in a state of undress, in a way that she would not sleep.

Later, it was brought to the victim’s attention that she had gone home with Koumaras on the previous night, but had no recollection of this.

She told police that she would never have sex with Koumaras and that he was aware of this.

On May 4, 2018, Koumaras admitted to the victim via text message that he updated his fraternity and advised them that the victim was unaware that they had had sex, according to court documents.

In November 2018, the victim and Koumaras were again communicating via text message when Koumaras said “we only f***** when I raped you.”

Later in the conversation, Koumaras told the victim “I could literally be in jail.:

On February 8, 2018, Koumaras was interviewed by Shippensburg University Police.

He admitted to police that he had sex with the victim, but said he asked for her consent.

However, when police asked Koumaras if the victim believed she had been raped, he responded, “yes.”

Now, Koumaras is facing charges.