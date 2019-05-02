Solanco School District cuts ties with Lancaster County doctor accused of sexual abuse
LANCASTER COUNTY — Solanco School District superintendent Dr. Brian Bliss said the district is cooperating with the investigation of Dr. William Vollmar, the Lancaster County doctor in the midst of a sex-abuse scandal.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that more criminal charges will be filed against Vollmar in connection to a sex abuse case. Four alleged victims of 55-year-old Vollmar came forward, leading to a felony sexual assault charge, one felony county of sexual contact with a student, two felony counts of corruption of minors, one felony count of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and four counts of indecent assault, Shaprio said in a press conference.
Vollmar has already been charged with indecent assault, bringing the total number of people accusing him of abuse, leading to criminal charges, to five.
In a letter to school district parents and guardians Wednesday, Bliss said Solanco has discontinued its involvement with Vollmar, who has provided winter and summer sports physicals and other services for the school district.
Bliss’ letter appears below:
On April 26th, we wrote you to advise of media reports regarding Dr. William Vollmar being criminally charged for indecent assault of an adult patient in his office. As a result of that arrest, the School District immediately contacted Lancaster General Health, who subcontracted with Dr. Vollmar since 2010 according to district records on file, to discontinue Dr. Vollmar’s involvement with its medical-related services provided to School District students. At the time that action was taken, the School District was not aware of any other allegations against Dr. Vollmar.
Yesterday, the media reported that two more criminal cases were filed against Dr. Vollmar – including an allegation that he inappropriately touched a high school student while at another Lancaster County school district. Based upon an initial review of our records, we know that Dr. Vollmar provided Solanco students with the following medical-related services: Winter and Summer sports physicals, impetigo checks for the wrestling team, on-call physician services for football games, and on-call physician services for the Mule Classic wrestling tournament.
Solanco is committed to the safety and well-being of its students. We have and will continue to cooperate with the Pennsylvania State Police’s investigation concerning the criminal allegations against Dr. Vollmar. We would urge you to talk with your children, and immediately report any alleged inappropriate conduct by Dr. Vollmar directed at them.
Although Solanco is unaware of any alleged improper conduct by Dr. Vollmar directed at current Solanco students, we strongly encourage both current and former Solanco students to contact either its School Resource Officer Chris Dilworth, at (717) 786-2404, or the Pennsylvania State Police, at (717) 299-7650, to report any such information.
As an educator and a parent of a school-aged child, the allegations concerning Dr. Vollmar’s abuse of trust placed in him by a student is deeply troubling. If that happened here in Solanco, we want it reported to law enforcement authorities for investigation, and to offer school support and resources to our students.
Dr. Brian Bliss
Solanco School District Superintendent