Solanco School District cuts ties with Lancaster County doctor accused of sexual abuse

LANCASTER COUNTY — Solanco School District superintendent Dr. Brian Bliss said the district is cooperating with the investigation of Dr. William Vollmar, the Lancaster County doctor in the midst of a sex-abuse scandal.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that more criminal charges will be filed against Vollmar in connection to a sex abuse case. Four alleged victims of 55-year-old Vollmar came forward, leading to a felony sexual assault charge, one felony county of sexual contact with a student, two felony counts of corruption of minors, one felony count of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and four counts of indecent assault, Shaprio said in a press conference.

Vollmar has already been charged with indecent assault, bringing the total number of people accusing him of abuse, leading to criminal charges, to five.

In a letter to school district parents and guardians Wednesday, Bliss said Solanco has discontinued its involvement with Vollmar, who has provided winter and summer sports physicals and other services for the school district.

