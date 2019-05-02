× State dog wardens to conduct license, rabies compliance checks for dogs in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — During the month of May, state dog wardens will be making sure Mechanicsburg dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

Dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, dogs and non-feral cats — also three months or older — must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

The borough says violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased in person at the county treasurer’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., by mail to Treasurer’s Office 1 Courthouse Square, Carlisle, PA 17013 or online here.

They can also be purchased at the agents below:

Hampden Township Office – 230 South Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Borough Office – 36 West Allen Street, Mechanicsburg

Upper Allen Township Office – 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg