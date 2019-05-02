State Police charge PennDOT employee with stealing handicap parking placard

Posted 1:29 PM, May 2, 2019

Handicap Parking Sign

HARRISBURG — A PennDOT employee is facing theft charges after State Police say she stole a handicap placard from the office building where she was employed and used it in her personal vehicle to park in handicap spaces in the building’s parking lot.

Ryan Robinson, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged after an investigation launched when PennDOT’s risk management office alerted police to the suspected theft in December 2018. The investigation determined seven other PennDOT employees were misusing handicap parking placards that had been issued to family or friends to park in handicap spaces in the employee lot, State Police say.

The PennDOT building is located on the 1100 block of Front Street.

