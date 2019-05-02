× Steelers decline fifth-year option on CB Artie Burns

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have declined the team’s fifth-year option on a young defensive back.

The team as declined the option on CB Artie Burns.

Burns, 24, would’ve earned nearly $10 million in 2020 if the team had picked up the option.

Picked in the first round of the 2016 draft, Burns was expected to hold down a starting job for the team.

Instead, Burns had no interceptions for the first time in his career in 2018, and will be looking to rebound this season.