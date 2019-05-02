× Teen charged in connection with York City shooting from March 2018 pleads guilty to lesser offense

YORK — Shyquel Folk, 16, pleaded guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license on April 22 in connection with a shooting that injured a 32-year-old Baltimore man in March 2018.

Folk, who as 15 years old at the time of the incident, was charged as an adult with conspiracy — aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. As part of the plea agreement, Folk pleaded no contest to conspiracy — aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person, court documents show. The second count was withdrawn.

The teenager was sentenced to 410 days to 23 months in prison. His time-served is at exactly 410 days, court documents show.

Folk was one of two people who allegedly fired shots in the area of East Clark Avenue and North Duke Street, which is near the York County Judicial Center, in March 2018.

The second individual, 20-year-old Matthew Hughes, remains in York County Prison.